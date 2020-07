Amenities

This is a 2 story townhome, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath with a wood burning fireplace in the living room, keyless locks, nest thermostat, ring door bell and security system, and granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Property fixtures, doors, bathrooms, and floors have been upgraded. Also, includes two reserved parking spaces in the front of the home, community pool, and great walking trails nearby. Tenants water and internet are included in rent as well.