715 Normandy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace

Highly ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Schools! Open concept Kitchen, Living and dining area with wood burning fireplace. 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath, half duplex conveniently located near Hwy 121 and Hwy 360! Master bedroom with dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. 2 car covered carport. Fenced backyard with deck and storage building. Fridge, washer, and dryer convey with lease. One application per occupant and applications are located under media. Move in ready today! 2 year lease would be ideal! NO PETS.