Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

715 Normandy Drive

715 Normandy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

715 Normandy Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Highly ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD Schools! Open concept Kitchen, Living and dining area with wood burning fireplace. 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath, half duplex conveniently located near Hwy 121 and Hwy 360! Master bedroom with dual sink vanity and walk-in closet. 2 car covered carport. Fenced backyard with deck and storage building. Fridge, washer, and dryer convey with lease. One application per occupant and applications are located under media. Move in ready today! 2 year lease would be ideal! NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Normandy Drive have any available units?
715 Normandy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Normandy Drive have?
Some of 715 Normandy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Normandy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
715 Normandy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Normandy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 715 Normandy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 715 Normandy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 715 Normandy Drive offers parking.
Does 715 Normandy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 715 Normandy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Normandy Drive have a pool?
No, 715 Normandy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 715 Normandy Drive have accessible units?
No, 715 Normandy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Normandy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 715 Normandy Drive has units with dishwashers.

