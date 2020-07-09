All apartments in Euless
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:02 AM

712 Argone Court

712 Argone Court · No Longer Available
Location

712 Argone Court, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bath. Laminate floors throughout. No carpet in this home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with white appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups. Ceramic tile floor in bathrooms, kitchen and dining; Large living room with fireplace, private rear entry drive with 2 car carport and additional storage in backyard. Sought after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Available after July 1st. No large dogs, smoking or water beds. $45.00 Application fee; credit and background check required. Additional Non-refundable $500.00 Pet Deposit per pet.
24 month lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

