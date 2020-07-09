712 Argone Court

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 bedroom, 2 full, 1 half bath. Laminate floors throughout. No carpet in this home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with white appliances. Washer and dryer hook ups. Ceramic tile floor in bathrooms, kitchen and dining; Large living room with fireplace, private rear entry drive with 2 car carport and additional storage in backyard. Sought after Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Available after July 1st. No large dogs, smoking or water beds. $45.00 Application fee; credit and background check required. Additional Non-refundable $500.00 Pet Deposit per pet.

24 month lease required.