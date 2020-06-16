705 Cannon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

FRESHLY UPDATED Euless home. HEB school at walking distance. 5 beds,3 full baths. Two master bedrooms. Open floor plan. Huge quartz island. 5th bedroom or great office space with the built-in whiteboard and accent wall.New HVAC, New flooring, Fresh paint inside and out.All new stainless still appliances.New fence yard. Huge lot. Two level yard with firepit. Building in backyard framed to be converted into one bedroom apartment which can generate rental income about $700-$800 months or can do Airbnb.