All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 701 Brenda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
701 Brenda Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

701 Brenda Lane

701 Brenda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

701 Brenda Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home on corner lot with huge backyard featuring a large covered patio that is wired for TV and surround sound. This home has been well maintained and is move in ready. There are hardwood floors in the living room and crown molding throughout. The kitchen is large with granite counters including an island, convection oven, warmer and built in microwave. The breakfast nook is spacious and will accommodate a large table. The master bedroom is huge and master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub as well as a walk in closet. This home also has solar screens, security lights, sprinkler system, and an insulated garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Brenda Lane have any available units?
701 Brenda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 Brenda Lane have?
Some of 701 Brenda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Brenda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
701 Brenda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Brenda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 701 Brenda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 701 Brenda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 701 Brenda Lane offers parking.
Does 701 Brenda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Brenda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Brenda Lane have a pool?
No, 701 Brenda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 701 Brenda Lane have accessible units?
No, 701 Brenda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Brenda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Brenda Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary