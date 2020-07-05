701 Brenda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home on corner lot with huge backyard featuring a large covered patio that is wired for TV and surround sound. This home has been well maintained and is move in ready. There are hardwood floors in the living room and crown molding throughout. The kitchen is large with granite counters including an island, convection oven, warmer and built in microwave. The breakfast nook is spacious and will accommodate a large table. The master bedroom is huge and master bath has dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub as well as a walk in closet. This home also has solar screens, security lights, sprinkler system, and an insulated garage door.