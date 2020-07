Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home ready for immediate move in. Family room with fireplace, soaring ceilings and floor to ceiling windows. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar overlooks dining area and family room. Master bedroom on 1st floor. Second living area on 2nd floor. Two large bedrooms with jack and jill bath upstairs. Private backyard with patio.