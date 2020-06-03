All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 528 Essex Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
528 Essex Place
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:43 AM

528 Essex Place

528 Essex Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

528 Essex Place, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fabulous 3-2-2 Duplex in Euless, GCISD! Spacious rooms, gorgeous flooring, beautiful granite countertops throughout, neutral colors & so much more! This updated floor plan on corner lot features a large open family room with a classic woodburning fireplace, adjoining dining area & a lovely kitchen with tumbled backsplash, stainless stove & loads of storage. Split bedroom floor plan with the master en suite downstairs & two secondaries up. Nice sized master has tray ceilings & a large walk-in closet, plus an extended vanity for extra space! Property has additional storage under the stairs. Large backyard & mature trees in a great location! 1 small pet considered. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of TX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Essex Place have any available units?
528 Essex Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Essex Place have?
Some of 528 Essex Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Essex Place currently offering any rent specials?
528 Essex Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Essex Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 Essex Place is pet friendly.
Does 528 Essex Place offer parking?
Yes, 528 Essex Place offers parking.
Does 528 Essex Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Essex Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Essex Place have a pool?
No, 528 Essex Place does not have a pool.
Does 528 Essex Place have accessible units?
No, 528 Essex Place does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Essex Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Essex Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary