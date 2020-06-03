528 Essex Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fabulous 3-2-2 Duplex in Euless, GCISD! Spacious rooms, gorgeous flooring, beautiful granite countertops throughout, neutral colors & so much more! This updated floor plan on corner lot features a large open family room with a classic woodburning fireplace, adjoining dining area & a lovely kitchen with tumbled backsplash, stainless stove & loads of storage. Split bedroom floor plan with the master en suite downstairs & two secondaries up. Nice sized master has tray ceilings & a large walk-in closet, plus an extended vanity for extra space! Property has additional storage under the stairs. Large backyard & mature trees in a great location! 1 small pet considered. Owner is a licensed broker in the state of TX.