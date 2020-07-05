All apartments in Euless
Euless, TX
509 Milla Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 3:34 AM

509 Milla Lane

509 Milla Lane · No Longer Available
Location

509 Milla Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Ask about our move in special. Open Sat&Sun 1-4pm. 6 mo-2 yr lease available. DFW Airport, HWY 360, 183, 121, 114 ALL 5 mins or LESS. Private gated community with garden & waterfalls, clubhouse & pool. Maximum privacy with 3 way SPLIT bedroom layout & den or study at front. Spacious bedrooms & living space, 10 ft high ceilings with arch openings & recessed lights thru out. Perfect for entertaining in bright, OPEN living-dining-kitchen. Eat in kitchen with 7 ft breakfast bar & ample counter & cabinet space, 8 drawers & refrigerator. Rear Master suite with 12 ft WI closet, 2 long separate vanities separated by shower & jet tub. Patio to enjoy coffee & happy hour. Wonderful home for a couple or family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Milla Lane have any available units?
509 Milla Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Milla Lane have?
Some of 509 Milla Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Milla Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Milla Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Milla Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Milla Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 509 Milla Lane offer parking?
Yes, 509 Milla Lane offers parking.
Does 509 Milla Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Milla Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Milla Lane have a pool?
Yes, 509 Milla Lane has a pool.
Does 509 Milla Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Milla Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Milla Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Milla Lane has units with dishwashers.

