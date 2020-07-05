509 Milla Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Ask about our move in special. Open Sat&Sun 1-4pm. 6 mo-2 yr lease available. DFW Airport, HWY 360, 183, 121, 114 ALL 5 mins or LESS. Private gated community with garden & waterfalls, clubhouse & pool. Maximum privacy with 3 way SPLIT bedroom layout & den or study at front. Spacious bedrooms & living space, 10 ft high ceilings with arch openings & recessed lights thru out. Perfect for entertaining in bright, OPEN living-dining-kitchen. Eat in kitchen with 7 ft breakfast bar & ample counter & cabinet space, 8 drawers & refrigerator. Rear Master suite with 12 ft WI closet, 2 long separate vanities separated by shower & jet tub. Patio to enjoy coffee & happy hour. Wonderful home for a couple or family.