507 Simmons Drive

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with mature trees and lots of updates! Located directly across from J.A. Carr Park and playground. Kitchen features 42in cabinets, an attached dining area and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Separate laundry room. Well-insulated home stays cool in the summer. Plenty of closets for storage. Large shed wired with power, no need to rent storage space! Conveniently located near 183 & 360 and easy access to DFW airport. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to desirable schools.