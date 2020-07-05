All apartments in Euless
507 Simmons Drive
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:46 AM

507 Simmons Drive

507 Simmons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

507 Simmons Drive, Euless, TX 76040
Oakwood Terrace Euless

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with mature trees and lots of updates! Located directly across from J.A. Carr Park and playground. Kitchen features 42in cabinets, an attached dining area and lots of storage and counter space. Living area features a beautiful brick fireplace. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Separate laundry room. Well-insulated home stays cool in the summer. Plenty of closets for storage. Large shed wired with power, no need to rent storage space! Conveniently located near 183 & 360 and easy access to DFW airport. Close to dining, shopping, and entertainment. Walking distance to desirable schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Simmons Drive have any available units?
507 Simmons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Simmons Drive have?
Some of 507 Simmons Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Simmons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
507 Simmons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Simmons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 507 Simmons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 507 Simmons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 507 Simmons Drive offers parking.
Does 507 Simmons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 Simmons Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Simmons Drive have a pool?
No, 507 Simmons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 507 Simmons Drive have accessible units?
No, 507 Simmons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Simmons Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Simmons Drive has units with dishwashers.

