patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Updated home with granite counter tops in kitchen, Updated bathrooms with granite counters. Huge backyard with big covered patio and an amazing deck which can serve the purpose of outside entertainment. Close to freeway, shopping and entertainment. ******* A MUST SEE *******