425 Milam Dr

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea5c76603e ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Euless. Close to the mall and highways. With new paint and flooring, at this price the home won\'t last long!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Pets Allowed W & D Connection