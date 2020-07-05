All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:22 PM

425 Milam Dr

425 Milam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Milam Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Midway Park Euless

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea5c76603e ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Euless. Close to the mall and highways. With new paint and flooring, at this price the home won\'t last long!To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! Pets Allowed W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Milam Dr have any available units?
425 Milam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
Is 425 Milam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
425 Milam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Milam Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Milam Dr is pet friendly.
Does 425 Milam Dr offer parking?
No, 425 Milam Dr does not offer parking.
Does 425 Milam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Milam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Milam Dr have a pool?
No, 425 Milam Dr does not have a pool.
Does 425 Milam Dr have accessible units?
No, 425 Milam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Milam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Milam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Milam Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 Milam Dr has units with air conditioning.

