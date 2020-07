Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled with fresh carpet ,new floors to brand new water heater. Cute & modern townhome in exemplary Grapevine Colleyville ISD with community pool and walking trails.2 bedroom 1 full bath upstairs with half bath downstairs. No maintenance patio for evening coffee. HOA to take care of front yard. immediate move in just in time for summer.Wont last long with all the updates.