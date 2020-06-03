3089 W Sycamore Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Ready for Quick Move In! Living area has wood burning fireplace with brick surround and wood look flooring. Ceiling Fans in living, dining, and bedrooms. Eat In kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric range. Step out of the dining area onto a private fenced patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, full bath and full size laundry hookups with above appliance cabinets. Extra storage in under stairs closet. Great location near Euless Blvd, Pipeline Rd and Central Dr. Across the street from Central Junior High.