3089 W Sycamore Circle

Amenities
Ready for Quick Move In! Living area has wood burning fireplace with brick surround and wood look flooring. Ceiling Fans in living, dining, and bedrooms. Eat In kitchen. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric range. Step out of the dining area onto a private fenced patio. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms, full bath and full size laundry hookups with above appliance cabinets. Extra storage in under stairs closet. Great location near Euless Blvd, Pipeline Rd and Central Dr. Across the street from Central Junior High.