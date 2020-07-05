307 Stony Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

NO PETS ALLOWED.

Light and bright well maintained half Duplex 2-2-2 covered carport, located in quite tree lined neighborhood close to Midway recreation center and Park. New windows, Blinds, solar screens, air purifier, covered patio, driveway gate.

Tenants to Maintain and Mow front and Back yards on a regular basis and water regularly specially water at least 2-3 times per day during hot summer months.

Tenants are responsible for any damage to the property due to their own negligence. Tenants are responsible to carry Renters insurance to protect their own personal property. Tenants are responsible to pay all utilities including Electric , water, security system, internet and phone.