307 Stony Creek Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 10:57 AM

307 Stony Creek Drive

307 Stony Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Stony Creek Drive, Euless, TX 76039
Woodcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
NO PETS ALLOWED.
Light and bright well maintained half Duplex 2-2-2 covered carport, located in quite tree lined neighborhood close to Midway recreation center and Park. New windows, Blinds, solar screens, air purifier, covered patio, driveway gate.
Tenants to Maintain and Mow front and Back yards on a regular basis and water regularly specially water at least 2-3 times per day during hot summer months.
Tenants are responsible for any damage to the property due to their own negligence. Tenants are responsible to carry Renters insurance to protect their own personal property. Tenants are responsible to pay all utilities including Electric , water, security system, internet and phone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Stony Creek Drive have any available units?
307 Stony Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Stony Creek Drive have?
Some of 307 Stony Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Stony Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Stony Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Stony Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 307 Stony Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 307 Stony Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 307 Stony Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 307 Stony Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Stony Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Stony Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Stony Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Stony Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Stony Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Stony Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Stony Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

