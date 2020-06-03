All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 305 Westport Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
305 Westport Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Westport Circle

305 Westport Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

305 Westport Circle, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Enjoy the beautiful neighborhood of Westwood Village! Immaculate home boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms full of upgrades! Granite countertops, wood floors throughout, Maytag double ovens, gas cooktop, storm windows and doors, updated bathrooms! Spacious fenced-in backyard perfect for relaxing and a basketball hoop on the driveway! Plenty of mature trees, room for RV and boat parking. This is a MUST-SEE!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Westport Circle have any available units?
305 Westport Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Westport Circle have?
Some of 305 Westport Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Westport Circle currently offering any rent specials?
305 Westport Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Westport Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Westport Circle is pet friendly.
Does 305 Westport Circle offer parking?
Yes, 305 Westport Circle offers parking.
Does 305 Westport Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Westport Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Westport Circle have a pool?
No, 305 Westport Circle does not have a pool.
Does 305 Westport Circle have accessible units?
No, 305 Westport Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Westport Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Westport Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary