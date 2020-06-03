303 Springridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in a nice and quite neighborhood. Grapevine-Colleyville Schools! large family room with fireplace. Large master suite with huge walk-in closet. All bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen with large breakfast area. 2 car garage. Nice fenced in back yard with patio. Walking distance to elementary school. School bus to middle and high school. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and Downtown Grapevine. Close to several Parks including McCormick Park with jogging and biking trails. Very close to DFW Airport, easy access to 121 and 360.