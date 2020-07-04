All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2919 Timothy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2919 Timothy Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:12 PM

2919 Timothy Lane

2919 Timothy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2919 Timothy Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3-2 duplex in Euless, GCISD! Owner to install new appliances prior to occupancy. Lovely vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, spacious rooms, charming kitchen, 2 car carport and more! Large family room boasts a two-sided see through fireplace for warmth to the living and dining area. Dinning has a pretty wrought-iron chandelier. Kitchen has white cabinetry, granite tiled counters, decorative tumbled backsplash and extra storage. Three nice bedrooms, two full baths, landscaped yard, outdoor storage building, centrally located to highways, restaurants and DFW Airport! One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 Timothy Lane have any available units?
2919 Timothy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2919 Timothy Lane have?
Some of 2919 Timothy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 Timothy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2919 Timothy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 Timothy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2919 Timothy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2919 Timothy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2919 Timothy Lane offers parking.
Does 2919 Timothy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2919 Timothy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 Timothy Lane have a pool?
No, 2919 Timothy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2919 Timothy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2919 Timothy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 Timothy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 Timothy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary