Euless, TX
2802 Brittany Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:28 PM

2802 Brittany Drive

2802 Brittany Drive · No Longer Available
2802 Brittany Drive, Euless, TX 76039

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Fantastic 3-2 duplex in Euless, desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! beautiful granite countertops, lovely hard surface flooring, updated baths & so much more! Entry opens to a spacious 19x13 living area with a woodburning fireplace. Open kitchen has pretty granite, decorative backsplash, BI microwave & a refrigerator included! Nice sized master has a large 8x6 WI closet & winsome bath with a furniture-style cabinet that features upgraded glass vessel sinks & faucets. Great secondaries, second bath also has granite & rear covered carport near highways, restaurants, DFW airport & Grapevine Lake! One small pet under 30lbs. considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Brittany Drive have any available units?
2802 Brittany Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Brittany Drive have?
Some of 2802 Brittany Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Brittany Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Brittany Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Brittany Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Brittany Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Brittany Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Brittany Drive offers parking.
Does 2802 Brittany Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Brittany Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Brittany Drive have a pool?
No, 2802 Brittany Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Brittany Drive have accessible units?
No, 2802 Brittany Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Brittany Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Brittany Drive has units with dishwashers.

