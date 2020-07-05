2802 Brittany Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Fantastic 3-2 duplex in Euless, desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! beautiful granite countertops, lovely hard surface flooring, updated baths & so much more! Entry opens to a spacious 19x13 living area with a woodburning fireplace. Open kitchen has pretty granite, decorative backsplash, BI microwave & a refrigerator included! Nice sized master has a large 8x6 WI closet & winsome bath with a furniture-style cabinet that features upgraded glass vessel sinks & faucets. Great secondaries, second bath also has granite & rear covered carport near highways, restaurants, DFW airport & Grapevine Lake! One small pet under 30lbs. considered. Tenant Benefits Package required. Utility services managed by SimpleBills.