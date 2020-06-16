2507 Brown Bear Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly

Beautifully updated, meticulously maintained luxury home in the heart of Euless! Gated community, double entry doors lead to a grand two story entry with curved wrought iron staircase, study with french doors, formals with rich hardwoods, gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to a massive living room! Beautiful light fixtures, large master suite with spa like master bath and large walk in closet! Terrific floor plan with 2 bedrooms down, 3 bedrooms up plus game room and media room! Wonderful backyard with patio. Zoned to Exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!

*Wire Fraud is Real*. Before wiring any money, call the intended recipient at a number you know is valid to confirm the instructions. Additionally, please note that the sender does not have authority to bind a party to a real estate contract via written or verbal communication.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.