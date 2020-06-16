All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 2507 Brown Bear Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
2507 Brown Bear Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 12:01 AM

2507 Brown Bear Way

2507 Brown Bear Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2507 Brown Bear Way, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully updated, meticulously maintained luxury home in the heart of Euless! Gated community, double entry doors lead to a grand two story entry with curved wrought iron staircase, study with french doors, formals with rich hardwoods, gourmet island kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens up to a massive living room! Beautiful light fixtures, large master suite with spa like master bath and large walk in closet! Terrific floor plan with 2 bedrooms down, 3 bedrooms up plus game room and media room! Wonderful backyard with patio. Zoned to Exemplary Grapevine-Colleyville ISD!
*Wire Fraud is Real*. Before wiring any money, call the intended recipient at a number you know is valid to confirm the instructions. Additionally, please note that the sender does not have authority to bind a party to a real estate contract via written or verbal communication.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 Brown Bear Way have any available units?
2507 Brown Bear Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2507 Brown Bear Way have?
Some of 2507 Brown Bear Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 Brown Bear Way currently offering any rent specials?
2507 Brown Bear Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 Brown Bear Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2507 Brown Bear Way is pet friendly.
Does 2507 Brown Bear Way offer parking?
No, 2507 Brown Bear Way does not offer parking.
Does 2507 Brown Bear Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 Brown Bear Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 Brown Bear Way have a pool?
No, 2507 Brown Bear Way does not have a pool.
Does 2507 Brown Bear Way have accessible units?
No, 2507 Brown Bear Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 Brown Bear Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 Brown Bear Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary