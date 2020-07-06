2113 Reveille Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Showing starts from Sunday Dec 9th. Location, Location, Location. Beautiful 3 bedroom floor open plan, huge game room, study with French doors and more. Living with fireplace and large windows. Kitchen has granite countertops, gas cooktop, island-breakfast bar, and walk-in pantry. Breakfast area with bay window. Downstairs Master bedroom with arched window, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, full bath, the media room and the game room. Landscaped, trees, wood and cast stone fencing. Great location nearby major Freeways , airport and entertainment. Award wining HEB schools. ******A MUST SEE******