209 Crepe Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 4 bedroom single story home in GCISD! GREAT curb appeal. BEAUTIFUL laminate wood flooring throughout. Elegant formal dining room. Cooks delight kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, breakfast bar and charming breakfast nook. Beautiful gas fireplace in large family room. The luxurious master suite has a garden tub, separate shower, granite vanity with dual sinks, and oversize closet. The good sized back yard has an open patio and automatic sprinkler system. All bedrooms have ceiling fans with light kits. Community park and gazebo. Don't miss this rare find in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Close to DFW Airport schools, restaurant and shopping. HURRY!