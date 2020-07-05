All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
209 Crepe Myrtle Drive
Last updated March 29 2020 at 4:50 AM

209 Crepe Myrtle Drive

209 Crepe Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 4 bedroom single story home in GCISD! GREAT curb appeal. BEAUTIFUL laminate wood flooring throughout. Elegant formal dining room. Cooks delight kitchen with stunning granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, breakfast bar and charming breakfast nook. Beautiful gas fireplace in large family room. The luxurious master suite has a garden tub, separate shower, granite vanity with dual sinks, and oversize closet. The good sized back yard has an open patio and automatic sprinkler system. All bedrooms have ceiling fans with light kits. Community park and gazebo. Don't miss this rare find in Grapevine Colleyville ISD. Close to DFW Airport schools, restaurant and shopping. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have any available units?
209 Crepe Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Crepe Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary