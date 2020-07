Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! This beautiful 3-2-2 shows like a model! You will LOVE the large open kitchen, beautiful wood floors, custom paint & split bedroom floor plan. Natural light is abundant in this home & you are directly across from the central greenbelt and gazebo. Minutes from 360 & 121 will make your commute a breeze as well as easy access to all of the shopping & dining you desire. C