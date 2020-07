Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Well appointed patio home in gated community! Property has over sized lot with 2nd floor balcony

off the Master bedroom! The exterior is brick and rock with rear garage, very private! The interior has tons of upgrades for instance...Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors, travertine, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances just too name a few! Side by side fridge and front load Washer Dryer are included! Home will not last long, call today to set up a showing!!!