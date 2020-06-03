1400 El Camino Real

Lovely 3/2/2 Super nice tri-level Townhome. 3 large bedrooms and 2 huge living rooms one up stairs and another 1 downstairs with built in wet bar and fireplace. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are both large with a jack & jill bathroom. Extra large Master Bed room with full bath and walk in closet. Large patio for entertaining. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134934p Property Id 134934
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
