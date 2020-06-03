All apartments in Euless
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:03 AM

1400 El Camino Real

1400 El Camino Real · No Longer Available
Location

1400 El Camino Real, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
carpet
fireplace
fireplace
oven
oven
range
range
walk in closets
walk in closets
1400 El Camino - Property Id: 134934

Lovely 3/2/2 Super nice tri-level Townhome. 3 large bedrooms and 2 huge living rooms one up stairs and another 1 downstairs with built in wet bar and fireplace. The 2 bedrooms upstairs are both large with a jack & jill bathroom. Extra large Master Bed room with full bath and walk in closet. Large patio for entertaining.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134934p
Property Id 134934

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 El Camino Real have any available units?
1400 El Camino Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 El Camino Real have?
Some of 1400 El Camino Real's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
1400 El Camino Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 1400 El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 1400 El Camino Real offer parking?
No, 1400 El Camino Real does not offer parking.
Does 1400 El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 El Camino Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 El Camino Real have a pool?
No, 1400 El Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 1400 El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 1400 El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
