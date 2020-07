Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace carpet range refrigerator

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom half duplex, perfect for a family. Living room features a beautiful fireplace with a large window letting in plenty of natural light. First room in front could be used as an office or bedroom. Good-sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage, includes an electric stove top, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Updated with fresh paint and new carpeting. This home is a must see, call today to schedule a showing.