Cute duplex in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and built in desk. Hardwood vinyl plank floors and carpet in bedrooms. large tree shaded backyard. This home is in a great location! Easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. Won't last long don't miss out on this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have any available units?
105 Hickory Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have?
Some of 105 Hickory Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hickory Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hickory Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.