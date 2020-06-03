All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 105 Hickory Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
105 Hickory Springs Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:14 AM

105 Hickory Springs Drive

105 Hickory Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

105 Hickory Springs Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute duplex in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and built in desk. Hardwood vinyl plank floors and carpet in bedrooms. large tree shaded backyard. This home is in a great location! Easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. Won't last long don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have any available units?
105 Hickory Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have?
Some of 105 Hickory Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Hickory Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Hickory Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Hickory Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Hickory Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Hickory Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Hickory Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Hickory Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Hickory Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Hickory Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Hickory Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd
Euless, TX 76040
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St
Euless, TX 76040
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary