105 Hickory Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Cute duplex in desirable Grapevine-Colleyville ISD! Vaulted ceilings in living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and built in desk. Hardwood vinyl plank floors and carpet in bedrooms. large tree shaded backyard. This home is in a great location! Easy access to Hwy 121 and 360. Won't last long don't miss out on this one.