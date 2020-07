Amenities

Roomy 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waxahachie ISD. Large living room with formal dining. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, a bar, wall oven, electric flat top stove, and eat in kitchen. Extra mud room with sink. Home is on an extra large corner lot. Must submit application with $45 fee per adult. Must have at least a 600 credit score. Must make 3x monthly rent in income. No pets.