Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Terrace Hill

4111 Westcity Ct · (201) 581-9964
Location

4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX 79902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 031 · Avail. now

$678

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 039 · Avail. now

$678

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 028 · Avail. now

$678

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 31

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 272 · Avail. Aug 31

$817

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 291 · Avail. Aug 31

$817

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Jul 15

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 956 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
internet access
media room
tennis court
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new amenities and most importantly raising the standard of living for our residents! You deserve the very best!

Lavish, tall, pine trees and gorgeous, green grass surround our studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home has walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and fireplaces. Terrace Hill a perfect setting for rest and relaxation. Enjoy recreational activities with the community’s amenities such as basketball or a refreshing swim in one of our two pools, which feature private pergolas.

Terrace Hill is perfectly nestled on the beautiful Westside of El Paso, Texas. The community is walking distance to the University of El Paso making this a prime location for students. We are also a few minutes away from the baseball stadium and th

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $55 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $100 per dog
Cats
fee: $50 per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Hill have any available units?
Terrace Hill has 10 units available starting at $678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Hill have?
Some of Terrace Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Hill is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Hill offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Hill offers parking.
Does Terrace Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terrace Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Hill have a pool?
Yes, Terrace Hill has a pool.
Does Terrace Hill have accessible units?
No, Terrace Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Hill has units with dishwashers.
