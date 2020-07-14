Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry e-payments internet access media room tennis court

Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new amenities and most importantly raising the standard of living for our residents! You deserve the very best!



Lavish, tall, pine trees and gorgeous, green grass surround our studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Each home has walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and fireplaces. Terrace Hill a perfect setting for rest and relaxation. Enjoy recreational activities with the community’s amenities such as basketball or a refreshing swim in one of our two pools, which feature private pergolas.



Terrace Hill is perfectly nestled on the beautiful Westside of El Paso, Texas. The community is walking distance to the University of El Paso making this a prime location for students. We are also a few minutes away from the baseball stadium and th