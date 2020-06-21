801 Arizona Avenue

Amenities

Amazing studio in El Paso. It has its own entrance to the attic. For a student working on his/her major in a University. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $780/month rent. $780 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Elizabeth at 915-260-2860 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.