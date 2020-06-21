All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 801 Arizona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
801 Arizona Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:05 AM

801 Arizona Avenue

801 Arizona Avenue · (915) 260-2860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 Arizona Avenue, El Paso, TX 79902
El Paso High

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

Studio

Unit Studio in the Attic · Avail. now

$780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing studio in El Paso. It has its own entrance to the attic. For a student working on his/her major in a University. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 4th 2020. $780/month rent. $780 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Elizabeth at 915-260-2860 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Arizona Avenue have any available units?
801 Arizona Avenue has a unit available for $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Arizona Avenue have?
Some of 801 Arizona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Arizona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Arizona Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Arizona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Arizona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 801 Arizona Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 Arizona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 Arizona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 Arizona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Arizona Avenue have a pool?
No, 801 Arizona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 801 Arizona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Arizona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Arizona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Arizona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 801 Arizona Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity