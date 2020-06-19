All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive

748 Brisa Del Mar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

748 Brisa Del Mar Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Falcon Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental alert! Westside Single Story 4 bedroom, double car garage. Who isn't looking for this and only $1600 a month! Call, see, lease today!School District: EL PASOElem School: POLKMiddle School: HORNEDOHigh School: FRANKLIN

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have any available units?
748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
Is 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive does offer parking.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have a pool?
No, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 748 BRISA DEL MAR Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso