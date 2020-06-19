748 Brisa Del Mar Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 Falcon Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rental alert! Westside Single Story 4 bedroom, double car garage. Who isn't looking for this and only $1600 a month! Call, see, lease today!School District: EL PASOElem School: POLKMiddle School: HORNEDOHigh School: FRANKLIN
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
