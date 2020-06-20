7140 Cerro Negro Drive

Amenities

Charming home in West El Paso. This home is in a great location! Near schools, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment! Enter into the home and you are embraced by the spacious formal living and dining room combo with the large windows that brighten up the room. Enjoy cooking in your updated kitchen that features granite counter tops, beautiful custom oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy family game nights by the fireplace in the large family room! Out back you have a covered patio and beautiful spacious yard! Did I mention the refrigerated air? Call to schedule your viewing of this amazing home! *SMALL PETS ARE ALLOWED* ****Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.***