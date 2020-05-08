Rent Calculator
6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane
6940 Canyon View Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6940 Canyon View Lane, El Paso, TX 79912
Lambka Park
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have any available units?
6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Paso, TX
.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
El Paso Rent Report
.
Is 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Paso
.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane offer parking?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have a pool?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6940 CANYON VIEW LANE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
