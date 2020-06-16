All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 6329 Franklin Crest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
6329 Franklin Crest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6329 Franklin Crest

6329 Franklin Crest Drive · (915) 231-9994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6329 Franklin Crest Drive, El Paso, TX 79912
Bear Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6329 Franklin Crest · Avail. now

$3,020

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal. As you enter, you are greeted by soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. The formal living and dining area are a perfect place to entertain guests. This dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and breakfast area with a bar. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a fantastic master bathroom with double sinks, soothing jetted tub, separate shower, and huge walk in closet. The backyard does not disappoint with beautiful landscaping, covered patio, and spectacular views of the Franklin Mountains! *PETS NEGOTIABLE* *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.* Site Unseen Applications Accepted.

(RLNE5076479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6329 Franklin Crest have any available units?
6329 Franklin Crest has a unit available for $3,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 6329 Franklin Crest have?
Some of 6329 Franklin Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6329 Franklin Crest currently offering any rent specials?
6329 Franklin Crest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6329 Franklin Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 6329 Franklin Crest is pet friendly.
Does 6329 Franklin Crest offer parking?
No, 6329 Franklin Crest does not offer parking.
Does 6329 Franklin Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6329 Franklin Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6329 Franklin Crest have a pool?
No, 6329 Franklin Crest does not have a pool.
Does 6329 Franklin Crest have accessible units?
No, 6329 Franklin Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 6329 Franklin Crest have units with dishwashers?
No, 6329 Franklin Crest does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6329 Franklin Crest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity