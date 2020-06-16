6329 Franklin Crest

Amenities

- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal. As you enter, you are greeted by soaring ceilings and tons of natural light. The formal living and dining area are a perfect place to entertain guests. This dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry, and breakfast area with a bar. The master bedroom is very spacious and offers a fantastic master bathroom with double sinks, soothing jetted tub, separate shower, and huge walk in closet. The backyard does not disappoint with beautiful landscaping, covered patio, and spectacular views of the Franklin Mountains! *PETS NEGOTIABLE* *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.* Site Unseen Applications Accepted.



