617 Prospect

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View in historic Sunset Heights! Located close to UTEP, hospitals, and downtown with easy access to I-10, this updated 1 bedroom duplex is the perfect place to call home! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area, stove, and refrigerator! Cute bathroom with old-fashion type tub and pedestal sink. Enjoy coffee and relaxing evenings on the balcony with a view! Water and gas utilities included! Electric bill is divided in two and paid by the tenant monthly. Application fee-$40.00 per applicant. Pets negotiable (upon approval). Security deposit $975. Tenant must have a renter's policy throughout lease. Annual lease required. ***Our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period