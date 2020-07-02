All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 617 Prospect.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
617 Prospect
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:55 PM

617 Prospect

617 Prospect Street · (915) 328-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

617 Prospect Street, El Paso, TX 79902
Sunset Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
View in historic Sunset Heights! Located close to UTEP, hospitals, and downtown with easy access to I-10, this updated 1 bedroom duplex is the perfect place to call home! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area, stove, and refrigerator! Cute bathroom with old-fashion type tub and pedestal sink. Enjoy coffee and relaxing evenings on the balcony with a view! Water and gas utilities included! Electric bill is divided in two and paid by the tenant monthly. Application fee-$40.00 per applicant. Pets negotiable (upon approval). Security deposit $975. Tenant must have a renter's policy throughout lease. Annual lease required. ***Our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Prospect have any available units?
617 Prospect has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Prospect have?
Some of 617 Prospect's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Prospect currently offering any rent specials?
617 Prospect is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Prospect pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Prospect is pet friendly.
Does 617 Prospect offer parking?
No, 617 Prospect does not offer parking.
Does 617 Prospect have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Prospect does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Prospect have a pool?
No, 617 Prospect does not have a pool.
Does 617 Prospect have accessible units?
No, 617 Prospect does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Prospect have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Prospect does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 617 Prospect?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity