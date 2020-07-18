5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive

Amenities

Check out this custom 1 story home in the Sandstone Ranch Estate neighborhood! Along with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full bath, this home features refrigerated air, an open floor plan with two living areas and an dining rom combo. Contemporary lighting, ceiling fans, gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliance package ,granite counters and breakfast bar! Main bedroom is spacious and includes a full bath with custom double vanity sink, jetted tub,walk in shower. Fully enclosed backyard with low-maintenance landscaping and covered patio. Currently occupied until end of July. Available for move in by August 18. Due to COVID19 precautions, showings are limited to only approved applicants. Don't miss out. Apply today!