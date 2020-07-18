All apartments in El Paso
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive

5505 Ignacio Frias Drive · (915) 229-5927
Location

5505 Ignacio Frias Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2021 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
Check out this custom 1 story home in the Sandstone Ranch Estate neighborhood! Along with 3 spacious bedrooms & 2 full bath, this home features refrigerated air, an open floor plan with two living areas and an dining rom combo. Contemporary lighting, ceiling fans, gas fireplace. Stainless steel appliance package ,granite counters and breakfast bar! Main bedroom is spacious and includes a full bath with custom double vanity sink, jetted tub,walk in shower. Fully enclosed backyard with low-maintenance landscaping and covered patio. Currently occupied until end of July. Available for move in by August 18. Due to COVID19 precautions, showings are limited to only approved applicants. Don't miss out. Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have any available units?
5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have?
Some of 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive offer parking?
No, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have a pool?
No, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 IGNACIO FRIAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
