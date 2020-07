Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit near UTEP! This fantastic unit is located in a prime location and offers amenities such as an onsite swimming pool, gated entry, a clubhouse and an in unit washer and dryer. This unit has been extremely well-maintained and is outfitted with shutters, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of storage and French doors off of the master bedroom. Call today to schedule your showing!