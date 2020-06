Amenities

w/d hookup parking range oven refrigerator

Find your haven in this lovely 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom. Live comfortably with your spacious bedrooms. It goes without saying that this is one of the best places for you or your family. Apartment comes with washer and dryer connections, stoves, refrigerator and your own private parking. Owner pays for the water and gas!