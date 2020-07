Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready Now! Beat The Heat With Refrigerated Air! This single story Central Area home is located close to the intersection of N. Copia Street and Fort Blvd. This home features 3 bed rooms, 2 bath rooms, living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, dining area, and utility room. This home may be Pet Friendly with Pet Deposits!Schedule your appointment today to preview!