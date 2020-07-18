All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
3108 Tierra Tuna Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

3108 Tierra Tuna Drive

3108 Tierra Tuna Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3108 Tierra Tuna Road, El Paso, TX 79938
Eastview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Marvelous two story Eastside home with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Home features living area, den, dining area, breakfast area, four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, half bathroom & two car garage. Among the many amenities included are fireplace, kitchen island, full stainless steel kitchen appliance package, pantry, master bedroom walk in closet, master bathroom double vanity, master bathroom jetted tub, master bathroom separate shower, laundry room, garage door opener, garage door opener remote, balcony, back covered patio & much more. Front & back yards are professionally landscaped. Home is located close to parks, schools, shopping, freeway access & Fort Bliss. Come view this home today as it is ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have any available units?
3108 Tierra Tuna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have?
Some of 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Tierra Tuna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Tierra Tuna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolsEl Paso Dog Friendly Apartments
El Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Horizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mesa HillsStonehaven
Remcon
Los Paseos

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso