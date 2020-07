Amenities

If you're looking for space and a large yard then this is the property for you!! Perfect for a large family or home daycare or other business! Large 6 bedroom 2 bath with spacious kitchen with breakfast area, family room with fireplace and huge laundry room. Enjoy the spacious front and backyard. Totally fenced in for privacy. Great location near Speaking Rock, shopping, and restaurants with easy access to major highways and roads.