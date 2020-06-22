1524 KOLLIKER Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in great location near Americas High School. The home location will give quick access to Loop 375 via both Vista Del Sol or Pellicano. The home has ceramic tile throughout the home. The home comes with all kitchen appliances and has a two car garage. Enjoy a backyard with plenty of privacy. Make your appointment to view this home today. Office qualifications guidelines are 600+ credit scores, 2 yrs of rental history and rent not surpass 35% gross income. $35 application fees per adult.Pets require owners approval and pet fee.