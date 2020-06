Amenities

Looking for a home with plenty of room for the whole family. Well look no further. This home has lots of space with over 2,000 square feet of living space. You'll enjoy 2 large living spaces. One downstairs and another upstairs. You'll appreciate the master suite which is located downstairs. Love to cook and entertain. Well...that won't be a problem with the large kitchen, kitchen island and dining room. This home was recently built in late 2013. Situated in east El Paso and sits on a large corner lot. Make sure you place this one on your list to see today.