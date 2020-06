Amenities

Beautiful semi custom home, 3 bedroom 2 bath. This home features a open floor plan with tall ceilings, raised kitchen, custom cabinets and granite throughout the home. Ceramic tile in the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Bathrooms feature custom tile in bathrooms, shower surrounds and large garden tub in master bath. Beautifully landscaped yard with outdoor kitchen in the back. This house won't last long. Must See!!