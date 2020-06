Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Completely remodeled & Luxurious 2 story Townhome in Silver Springs Subdivision. Very spacious w/lots of natural light. Master down & other 2 bedrooms share adjoining bath. Spacious open loft that can be a second family room, office, play room or even a third guest bedroom. Laminate wood floors throughout and Corinthian columns are the theme of this home. Liv/Din Combo w/ fireplace. kitchen has travertine & marble counters Back-patio overlooks spectacular mountain views. Enjoy the privacy of this area, the club house and the sparking pool. Call me to see it.