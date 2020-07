Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Stunning Home available at Just the Perfect Time!! You'll absolutely love the way this home feels as soon as you drive up & walk through the front door. Enjoy a magnificent modern feel to this home. As you walk into the home for the first time you'll appreciate the tall ceilings and open spaces. Then, you'll make your way to a FULL sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. Living Room and Master Bedroom are spacious so you can wind down after a busy day. Located in a nice neighborhood and close to shopping centers, restaurants and schools. Be sure to view this home TODAY!!