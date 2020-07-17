12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground

UPSTAIRS-DOWNSTAIRS-INSIDE-OUTSIDE Everything you see will please you. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and REFRIGERATED AIR! The living room, dining room, and kitchen are closely located to keep you close your family and parties. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinet storage, and comes with a Refrigerator. The dining room has an accent stone wall to create a cozy and stylish dining. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms upstairs. The backyard is a great relaxing treat with a covered patio, beautiful pergola for outside dining, and a swing set for playing in the afternoon.Just half a block away is Carlos Bombach Park with basketball courts, a running path, playground and a field for your soccer games. Are you ready to move in? Schedule a showing request today!NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenant pays all utilities seperately. All occupants 18 years or older must complete lease application, $30 application fee, and credit check.