12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive
Last updated July 11 2020

12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive

12328 Sombre Alegre Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12328 Sombre Alegre Drive, El Paso, TX 79938
Sun Ridge North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
playground
basketball court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
UPSTAIRS-DOWNSTAIRS-INSIDE-OUTSIDE Everything you see will please you. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and REFRIGERATED AIR! The living room, dining room, and kitchen are closely located to keep you close your family and parties. Kitchen has granite countertops, lots of cabinet storage, and comes with a Refrigerator. The dining room has an accent stone wall to create a cozy and stylish dining. All bedrooms are upstairs with 2 bathrooms upstairs. The backyard is a great relaxing treat with a covered patio, beautiful pergola for outside dining, and a swing set for playing in the afternoon.Just half a block away is Carlos Bombach Park with basketball courts, a running path, playground and a field for your soccer games. Are you ready to move in? Schedule a showing request today!NO PETS ALLOWED. Tenant pays all utilities seperately. All occupants 18 years or older must complete lease application, $30 application fee, and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have any available units?
12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso, TX.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have?
Some of 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive offer parking?
No, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have a pool?
No, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12328 SOMBRA ALEGRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
