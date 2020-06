Amenities

Enter this fine home to an open floor plan with plenty of space to entertain family and friends. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and is open to the living and dining areas. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal. All bedrooms are located upstairs. Master bedroom includes large walk-in closet and private master bathroom. Spacious backyard with patio. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.