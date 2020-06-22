All apartments in El Paso
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:20 AM

10929 NORTHVIEW Drive

10929 Northview Drive · (915) 229-5927
Location

10929 Northview Drive, El Paso, TX 79934

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2081 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON MID JULY! This featured home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, double garage and refrigerated air! Kitchen offers large pantry, breakfast area and lovely stainless steel appliances.Bonus room upstairs. Spacious master bedroom upstairs, master bath has his & hers vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower. Huge low-maintenance back yard, perfect for entertaining. Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and Ft. Bliss. Don't wait, call today! Due to COVID-19 precaution, showings will only be allowed once your Application is Approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have any available units?
10929 NORTHVIEW Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have?
Some of 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10929 NORTHVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10929 NORTHVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
