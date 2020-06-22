10929 NORTHVIEW Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON MID JULY! This featured home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, double garage and refrigerated air! Kitchen offers large pantry, breakfast area and lovely stainless steel appliances.Bonus room upstairs. Spacious master bedroom upstairs, master bath has his & hers vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower. Huge low-maintenance back yard, perfect for entertaining. Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping and Ft. Bliss. Don't wait, call today! Due to COVID-19 precaution, showings will only be allowed once your Application is Approved.