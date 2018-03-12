All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687

10687 Pearl Sands Drive · (915) 757-3445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10687 Pearl Sands Drive, El Paso, TX 79924
Pleasant Hills East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 · Avail. now

$1,215

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 Available 05/01/20 - Great house, great location! Refrig A/C 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home near schools, parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss and features two living areas with an open kitchen to the den. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs, cathedral ceilings, and ceiling fans. Entertain in the large backyard or give the family pets room to play. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available*

(RLNE2610261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have any available units?
10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 has a unit available for $1,215 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have?
Some of 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 currently offering any rent specials?
10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 is pet friendly.
Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 offer parking?
Yes, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 does offer parking.
Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have a pool?
No, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 does not have a pool.
Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have accessible units?
No, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 does not have accessible units.
Does 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr
El Paso, TX 79936
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity