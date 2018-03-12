Amenities

10687 Pearl Sands - Pearl Sands 10687 Available 05/01/20 - Great house, great location! Refrig A/C 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick home near schools, parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss and features two living areas with an open kitchen to the den. Ceramic tile throughout downstairs, cathedral ceilings, and ceiling fans. Entertain in the large backyard or give the family pets room to play. A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have high-quality HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill, helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability. *Virtual Showings are available*



(RLNE2610261)