10017 Caribou Drive

Amenities
Nice and clean. Rear right hand side of quad unit (Unit C). Features 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. All ceramic tile, no carpeting. Kitchen with all appliances included. Living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom (11 x12') Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Indoor laundry closet with washer and dryer included. 1 car carport. Large private backyard, Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway. Also available for a short term lease with a January 31, 2021 termination date.