10017 Caribou Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Nice and clean. Rear right hand side of quad unit (Unit C). Features 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. All ceramic tile, no carpeting. Kitchen with all appliances included. Living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom (11 x12') Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Indoor laundry closet with washer and dryer included. 1 car carport. Large private backyard, Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway. Also available for a short term lease with a January 31, 2021 termination date.