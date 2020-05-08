All apartments in El Paso
Find more places like 10017 Caribou Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso, TX
/
10017 Caribou Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:14 AM

10017 Caribou Drive

10017 Caribou Drive · (915) 726-0044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10017 Caribou Drive, El Paso, TX 79924
Parkland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice and clean. Rear right hand side of quad unit (Unit C). Features 2 bedrooms 1 full bath. All ceramic tile, no carpeting. Kitchen with all appliances included. Living room/dining room combination. Master bedroom (11 x12') Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Indoor laundry closet with washer and dryer included. 1 car carport. Large private backyard, Conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway. Also available for a short term lease with a January 31, 2021 termination date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10017 Caribou Drive have any available units?
10017 Caribou Drive has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in El Paso, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
What amenities does 10017 Caribou Drive have?
Some of 10017 Caribou Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 Caribou Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Caribou Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Caribou Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10017 Caribou Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso.
Does 10017 Caribou Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10017 Caribou Drive does offer parking.
Does 10017 Caribou Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10017 Caribou Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Caribou Drive have a pool?
No, 10017 Caribou Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10017 Caribou Drive have accessible units?
No, 10017 Caribou Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Caribou Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10017 Caribou Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10017 Caribou Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave
El Paso, TX 79930
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street
El Paso, TX 79912
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr
El Paso, TX 79912
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr.
El Paso, TX 79925
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd
El Paso, TX 79936
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms
El Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Pet Friendly Places
El Paso Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity